Get Your Reps In: See David Cronenberg’s “Scanners” On the Big Screen

Scanners (1981)

In body horror maestro David Cronenberg’s iconic sci-fi horror film, 237 “scanners” (psychics with deadly telepathic and telekinetic abilities) start an underground movement intent on world domination, led by a tyrant with a penchant for head-exploding (Michael Ironside). It’s up to one unrecruited scanner (Stephen Lack) to stop them. Hollywood, April 8.

I Am Love (2009)

Luca Guadagnino directs this romantic drama, the first installment of his loose Desire trilogy, preceding A Bigger Splash (2015) and Call Me by Your Name (2017). The film stars Tilda Swinton as a wealthy textile magnate’s wife who has an affair with a renowned chef (Edoardo Gabbriellini). Screens in 35 mm as part of PAM CUT’s Tilda-Whirl series. PAM CUT, April 8-9.

Cameraperson (2016)

With over 50 cinematography credits to her name, documentarian Kirsten Johnson has collected a plethora of unforgettable footage throughout her 20-year career. This Criterion Collection-inducted film weaves intimate autobiography, discourse on media ethics, and mesmerizing images from all over the world into a wholly unique docu-collage. 5th Avenue, April 8-10.

Okja (2017)

PAM CUT’s Tilda-Whirl series continues with Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho’s eco-adventure about a genetically modified “super pig” and the little girl (An Seo Hyun) desperate to save it from the clutches of the evil Mirando Corporation. Swinton co-stars as the braces-clad head of Mirando, while Paul Dano co-stars as the head of the revolutionary Animal Liberation Front. The cast also includes Steven Yeun and Lily Collins. PAM CUT, April 9.

Mind Game (2004)

Based on Japan’s cult underground manga, this experimental anime follows a 20-year-old slacker (voiced by Koji Imada) whose fatal encounter with two yakuza sends him on a psychedelic journey of self discovery, along with his childhood crush and their friends. Notable for featuring several disparate animation styles, merging the real and the surreal. Hollywood, April 10.

ALSO PLAYING:

Hollywood: Master of the Flying Guillotine (1976), April 12.