Get Your Reps In: Truffaut’s “Mississippi Mermaid” Proves Catfishing Has Always Existed

Mississippi Mermaid (1969)

French New Wave auteur François Truffaut directs this romance about a tobacco planter (Jean-Paul Belmondo) who falls for a mysterious woman (Catherine Deneuve) whom he’s only communicated with via mail. When she arrives, she doesn’t look like her photograph…proof that catfishing is not just a product of our modern times. Screens in 35 mm. 5th Avenue, April 22-24.

Goodbye, Dragon Inn (2003)

On a darky and stormy night in Taipei, a motley crew of souls gathers at a historic movie theater for its farewell screening of the real-life 1967 wuxia film Dragon Inn. Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul called this love letter to cinema, directed by Tsai Ming-liang and restored in 4K, “THE best film of the last 125 years.” Hollywood, April 22-24.

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

Correctly hailed as one of the greatest rom-coms of all time, When Harry Met Sally… stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as two neurotic New Yorkers who careen between being friends and lovers over the course of 12 years. Hosted by Elizabeth Teets and Anthony Hudson, this screening will open with standup by Lana Schwartz, author of Build Your Own Romantic Comedy. Hollywood, April 23.

The Apartment (1960)

After an insurance clerk (Jack Lemmon) with ideas of climbing the corporate ladder offers his apartment to married higher-ups to have trysts in, he discovers that the company’s elevator girl (Shirley MacLaine), who he has fallen in love with, is also his boss’s mistress. This screening will be introduced by film programmer Elliot Lavine. Cinema 21, April 23.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino co-star as the titular best friends who go to extreme lengths to impress their former classmates at their 10-year high school reunion. The film also features an unforgettable dance sequence set to “Time After Time” between the leads and Alan Cumming. Screens in celebration of the Hollywood’s Fashion in Film series’ eighth anniversary. Hollywood, April 25.

ALSO PLAYING:

Clinton: The Tall Shadows of the Wind (1979), April 20. The Prey (1983), April 22. Fitzcarraldo (1982), April 23. The Gleaners and I: Two Years Later (2002) and Lessons of Darkness (1992), April 25. Hollywood: Pufnstuf (1970), April 20. Maniac (1980), April 26.