Get Your Reps In: “Wayne’s World” Parties on at Hollywood Theatre

Wayne’s World (1992)

Based on Mike Myers’ and Dana Carvey’s SNL characters Wayne and Garth (and directed by the supremely underrated Penelope Spheeris), this hit comedy follows our lovably dorky rock fans as they sell their DIY public access show’s rights to a corporate TV producer who’s determined to prevent the duo from partying on. Screens in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary. Hollywood, April 28.

Inland Empire (2006)

Yes, it’s true, we just covered David Lynch’s surrealist horror epic two weeks ago, but we’re championing it again because its magnificent 4K re-release is a can’t-miss! Laura Dern stars as an actress teetering on the edge of madness while working on a supposedly cursed movie set, unable to distinguish between her own psyche and her film character’s. Cinema 21, April 29-May 5.

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

Robert Townsend produces, directs, co-writes and stars in this satirical (and semi-autobiographical) comedy about Black stereotypes in Hollywood movies. Screens in 35 mm as part of the Hollywood’s original series Wayans’ World, a tribute to the works of the Wayans family (Keenen Ivory Wayans co-stars and co-wrote the script). Hollywood, May 2.

The Wobblies (1979)

This newly restored documentary tracks the 1905 formation of the Industrial Workers of the World in Chicago, a history-making radical labor union that included all “unskilled” laborers, promoted international solidarity, and paved the way for many of the workers’ rights we have today, such as the eight-hour workday. Free event! Clinton, May 2.

Scream 2 (1997)

In the sequel to the original slasher-parody megahit, a copycat Ghostface terrorizes the Ohioan college that final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) attends. This 25th anniversary screening will be hosted by drag clown Carla Rossi and will open with a meta-slasher preshow featuring more Portland drag stars. Hollywood, April 29.

ALSO PLAYING

Hollywood: The Cameraman (1928), April 30. Eye of the Devil (1966), April 30. Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001), May 1. Maximum Force (1992), May 3.