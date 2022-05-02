Repertory Screenings Have Finally Returned to the Academy Theater

When the Academy Theater started showing first-run films in March, many people wondered when it would resurrect its repertory fare. After all, in its second-run days, the theater had been a place to experience classic films for the first (or zillionth) time on the big screen, from Vertigo to Paris, Texas to Blue Velvet and beyond.

Now, the wait is finally over. The theater is currently screening Burn After Reading, the 2008 Coen Brothers-directed comedy starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand, Richard Jenkins and J.K. Simmons.

Including Burn After Reading alongside recent releases like mystical Viking epic The Northman and the psychedelic Michelle Yeoh action film Everything Everywhere All at Once makes good on a promise that Academy co-owner Heyward Stewart made when he spoke to WW last month about the transition to first-run films.

At the time, Stewart said studio rules about how often first-run films had to be shown made repertory screenings more difficult. But he confirmed that he was looking at options for May. “We’re still getting used to this, but the long-term plan is to still have a variety,” he said.

With the arrival of Burn After Reading, that pledge has been fulfilled. However, the theater has yet to announce any future screenings of older films.

Burn After Reading is scheduled to play at the Academy through Thursday, May 5. Showtimes are at academytheaterpdx.com.