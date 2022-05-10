Get Your Reps In: William Friedkin’s “Sorcerer” Returns to the Big Screen

Sorcerer (1977)

Featuring a killer score by Tangerine Dream, William Friedkin’s remake of 1953′s The Wages of Fear follows four outlaws who take on the dangerous task of transporting highly explosive nitroglycerin across the Latin American jungle. This new restoration screens as part of the Hollywood’s Roy Scheider “Into the Scheider-Verse” series. Hollywood, May 11.

Alice (1988)

This Czechoslovakian adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is a surrealist fantasy-turned-nightmare, telling the story of curious little Alice, the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, and more familiar faces using a blend of uncanny stop-motion animation, puppetry and live-action. Clinton, May 12.

Soylent Green (1973)

In the far-off dystopian future of…2022, a detective (Charlton Heston) investigates the death of a businessman, exposing the disturbing truth behind Soylent Green, an artificial food substitute for an infertile, dying world ravaged by pollution and climate change. Unfortunately prescient! Hollywood, May 13.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

Keenen Ivory Wayans’ directorial debut is a blaxploitation parody centered on Jack Spade (Wayans himself), a wannabe hero who vows to take down crime lord Mr. Big (John Vernon) with the help of his childhood idol John Slade (Bernie Casey). Screens in 35 mm as part of the Hollywood’s “Wayans World” series. Hollywood, May 15.

The Magician (1958)

Prolific Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman directed this genre-bending psychological dramedy about a traveling magician (Max von Sydow) whose allegedly supernatural live shows are challenged by the skeptical population of a small village, resulting in a humorous and horrific battle of wits. Clinton, May 16.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Devdas (2002), May 13-15. Clinton: Valerie and Her Week of Wonders (1970), May 13. Simon, King of the Witches (1971), May 13. Black Sabbath (1963), May 14. Hollywood: Sun Ra: A Joyful Noise (1980), May 12. Rude Boy (1980), May 15-16. The Decline of Western Civilization (1981), May 15. It’s Alive (1969), May 17.