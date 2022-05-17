Get Your Reps In: “Tampopo” Is a Tasty Ramen Western

Tampopo (1985)

Marketed as the first “Ramen Western,” this tasty love letter to the art and joy of quality cuisine is about an eccentric band of culinary ronin determined to help the widowed Tampopo and her family perfect their ramen recipe and create the superlative Japanese noodle restaurant. Hollywood, May 19.

All That Jazz (1979)

Legendary choreographer Bob Fosse directs this musical adaptation of his own life (with Roy Scheider as the lead), detailing his stellar rise and drug-fueled fall—all told with his signature pizazz and showmanship. Screens as part of the Hollywood’s Roy Scheider “Into the Scheider-verse” series. Hollywood, May 20.

Comrades: Almost a Love Story (1996)

Maggie Cheung headlines this Hong Kong-set romantic drama, in which she plays an entrepreneur with aims to get rich by taking financial advantage of naïve Chinese mainlanders. When she meets an engaged man (Leon Lai), a tempestuous yearslong and country-spanning affair begins. 5th Avenue, May 20-22.

Stunt Rock (1980)

In this Australian mockumentary musical, a stunt man helps a fantasy-themed rock band develop stunts and special effects for their act. This screening (of Kino Lorber’s new restoration) will also feature director Brian Trenchard-Smith and star Margaret Trenchard-Smith (aka Margaret Gerard) in person for a post-film Q&A. Hollywood, May 21.

Dirty Dancing (1987)

While mostly famed for its steamy summer romance between Baby (Jennifer Grey) and her dance instructor (Patrick Swayze), this ‘80s classic also features a well-done (and still relevant) abortion subplot. Proceeds from this screening will go directly to Texas’ Lilith Fund and Oregon’s own Northwest Abortion Access Fund. Clinton, May 22.

ALSO PLAYING:

Cinema 21: Rear Window (1954), May 21. Clinton: Femme Femmes (1974), May 18. Hollywood: Akira (1988), May 21. The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988), May 22. Diva (1981), May 23. The Heroic Trio (1993), May 24.