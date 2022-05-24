Get Your Reps In: “Teen Witch” Casts a Spell at the Hollywood Theatre

Teen Witch (1989)

This nostalgia-soaked ‘80s fantasy follows a high school misfit (Robyn Lively) who learns that she’s a reincarnated witch. Of course, she plans to use her new powers to win over the hottest guy in school, Brad (Dan Gauthier). A flop upon release, the film has since achieved certified cult classic status, in large part due to its viral “Top That!” impromptu rap scene. Clinton, May 28.

The Host (2006)

The multiple Academy Award-winning Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) directs this creature feature about a large amphibious Han River monster mutated from dumped toxic waste. After it kidnaps the young daughter of hapless snack shop owner Park Gang-Doo (Song Kang-Ho), he and his loving family embark on a mission to save her. Screens in 35 mm. 5th Avenue, May 27-29.

Starship Troopers (1997)

A wild blend of sci-fi action and political satire, this galactic adventure from Dutch provocateur Paul Verhoeven (whose RoboCop is also playing this week; see below) centers on a futuristic military unit engaged in an interstellar war with giant alien bugs. Starring Caspar Van Dien, Denise Richards, and Neil Patrick Harris. Screens in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary! Hollywood, May 27.

Aliens (1986)

James Cameron takes the wheel from Ridley Scott for this sequel to Alien (1979), opting to focus on Xenomorph-splattering action (as opposed to the tense, atmospheric horror of the first film). Features the official debut of the all-powerful Alien Queen, a legendary matriarch who has never done anything wrong ever in her entire life. Hollywood, May 28-29.

Point Break (1991)

Keanu Reeves stars as Johnny Utah, an undercover FBI agent tasked with taking down a ring of bank robbers seemingly led by charismatic surfer Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). Director Kathryn Bigelow deftly examines the chemistry-infused relationship between the two men, combining fascinating interpersonal drama with action-packed thrills. Screens in 35 mm. Hollywood, May 29-30.

ALSO PLAYING:

Clinton: Eyes of Fire (1983), May 27. Sorceress (1982), May 27. Hollywood: Female (1933), May 26. The Terminator (1984), May 28. RoboCop (1987), May 28. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), May 29. The Devil’s Rain (1975), May 31.