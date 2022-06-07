Get Your Reps In: Buckaroo Banzai Is Back!

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

In this madcap genre-bending adventure, scientist, pilot and rock star Dr. Buckaroo Banzai (Peter Weller) is tasked with saving the world from a horde of interdimensional aliens. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast of Ellen Barkin, John Lithgow, Jeff Goldblum and Christopher Lloyd. Screens in 35 mm as part of the Hollywood’s Sense of Wonder series. Hollywood, June 9.

The Heroic Trio (1993)

Celebrate the badass star of Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) with PAM CUT’s Michelle Yeoh Mini-Fest! Yeoh, along with Maggie Cheung and Anita Mui, form the titular trio of women who band together to stop the Evil Master (Yen Shi-Kwan) from kidnapping newborn babies around Hong Kong in this recently restored action flick. PAM CUT, June 11.

Executioners (1993)

After The Heroic Trio, stick around for its sequel, which screens immediately afterward. All three actresses reprise their roles, which find them thrust into a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by nuclear war and contaminated water. Together, the women fight to quell a military takeover and secure a steady supply of clean water for the people of Hong Kong. New restoration! PAM CUT, June 11.

Dazed and Confused (1993)

“Alright, alright, alright!” On May 28, 1976, a group of Austin teens celebrates the last day of high school. Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Parker Posey and, most notably, Matthew McConaughey, round out director Richard Linklater’s ensemble cast of colorful characters. It just might be the perfect movie to celebrate the start of summer. Hollywood, June 13.

How to Survive a Plague (2012)

A documentary about how the activism and innovation of two coalitions, ACT UP and TAG (Treatment Action Group), turned AIDS from a death sentence into a manageable condition. Ticket proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Black & Pink, a prison abolitionist organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ people and those living with HIV/AIDS. Clinton, June 13.

ALSO PLAYING:

Cinema 21: A League of Their Own (1992), June 10-June 16. Hollywood: Star Trek Nemesis (2002), June 8. Vampire Hunter D (1985), June 12. The Invincible Armour (1977), June 14.