Get Your Reps In: See “The Birdcage” at the Clinton Street Theater

The Birdcage (1996)

The dream team of director Mike Nichols, screenwriter Elaine May, and stars Robin Williams and Nathan Lane highlights this comedy about a flamboyantly gay couple attempting to hide their sexuality for a dinner with their straight son’s fiancée’s ultra-conservative parents (Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest). The rare remake that outshines the also-great original (1978′s La Cage aux Folles)! Clinton, June 23.

All About Evil (2010)

Natasha Lyonne headlines this campy horror, playing a mousy librarian who takes over her late father’s movie theater. After making and screening a series of films featuring real and grisly murders, her legions of rabid gore fans crown her the new queen of indie splatter cinema. Hosted by drag clown Carla Rossi and featuring a post-film meet and greet with writer/director/star Peaches Christ. Hollywood, June 24.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Go back to a land before time (when stale mega-franchise sequels didn’t roam the Earth) with a free outdoor screening of Steven Spielberg’s unbeatable original Jurassic Park! When dinosaurs run rampant at a theme park, it’s up to a trio of two paleontologists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern) and a hot-shot chaos theorist (Jeff Goldblum) to save the day. Rooster Rock State Park, June 25. Free.

Velvet Goldmine (1998)

Loosely based on the life of David Bowie, this dazzling glam-rock biopic co-stars Christian Bale as a music journalist and Ewan McGregor as a leather-and-glitter-and-oil-clad amalgamation of Iggy Pop and Lou Reed. Screening in 35mm, along with a live post-film Q&A with director (and Oregonian) Todd Haynes. Hollywood, June 26.

Something Wild (1986)

In Jonathan Demme’s screwball road-trip rom-com, a repressed yuppie banker (Jeff Daniels) takes a walk on the wild side with the free-spirited Lulu (Melanie Griffith), winding up on a series of misadventures (the most notable of which involves the late Ray Liotta in a star-making role as Lulu’s convict ex-husband). Hollywood, June 28.

ALSO PLAYING:

Cinema 21: The Room (2003), June 24-25. Clinton: The Mystery of Alexina (1985), June 22. I Am Divine (2013), June 27. Desert Hearts (1985), June 28. Hollywood: Hairspray (1988), June 25. PAM CUT: UHF (1989), June 26.