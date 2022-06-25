Tonight You Can Visit Jurassic Park in the Columbia River Gorge

View of Columbia River Gorge by Rooster Rock in Oregon on the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. (U.S. Forest Service)

Unless you spent the past two decades under a rock, you’ve seen Jurassic Park—Steven Spielberg’s cinematic roller coaster ride with velociraptors—and probably sat through a couple of its sequels.

But watching it as a midnight movie in a primordial forest on the hottest night of the year? That’s a different beast.

This Saturday, June 25, Jurassic Park screens outdoors at Rooster Rock State Park in the Columbia River Gorge. The 1993 movie kicks off a series of repertory screenings presented by the Hollywood Theatre in Oregon state parks.

Expect a crowd. With lockdown restrictions lifted, the Oregon Parks Department is lifting the pre-registration requirements that existed in the summers of 2016-19, meaning that this year, visitors can simply show up.

Similar showings will happen across the state on Saturday nights throughout the summer. Mars Attacks will screen on July 9 in L.L. Stub Stewart State Park. Two weeks later, Back to the Future II will screen in Milo McIver State Park on July 23. Finally, Encanto will screen on August 6 in Champoeg State Heritage Area. All screenings will start at 9 pm and midnight.

The Hollywood Theatre partnered with the Oregon Parks Department for outdoor screenings in 2016. “This series encourages Oregonians to explore the amazing recreational amenities our parks have to offer,” the nonprofit cinema wrote in a statement.

But Rooster Rock is just a 15-minute drive from Portland’s eastern city limits, making it the closest screening to this city—on what promises to be the hottest night of the year.

Visitors to Jurassic Park may bring food, drink, so long as they follow park rules, with showings happening at 9 p.m and 12 a.m. They can also bring their pets. We do not recommend bringing a goat.