Get Your Reps In: Henry Fonda Is a Humble Himbo in “The Lady Eve”

Cinema of Gay & Women’s Liberation in France

This collection of rare underground films includes experimental shorts, documentaries, visual essays, and more created by the Homosexual Front for Revolutionary Action and the Women’s Liberation Movement, which were products of the May ‘68 uprising in Paris. Clinton, June 29.

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (1972)

German auteur Rainer Werner Fassbinder directs this semi-romantic drama, featuring an all-woman cast, about the titular narcissistic fashion designer Petra von Kant (Margit Carstensen). Lonely in her claustrophobic mansion, the film depicts her mercurial dynamics with the women in her life, including a sado-masochistic relationship with her assistant and an affair with an aspiring model. Clinton, June 30.

Dead Heat (1988)

In this genre-bending comedy, a cop (Treat Williams) is slaughtered while trying to arrest a horde of zombies. With the help of his partner (Joe Piscopo), he’s reanimated for 24 hours, and decides to use his limited time to get revenge on the undead who killed him. Vincent Price co-stars as the wealthy industrialist who built the resurrection machine. Cinemagic, July 1.

The Brain (1988) and Brain Damage (1989)

Legendary drive-in host Joe Bob Briggs emcees the premiere week of “Joe Bob’s Indoor Drive-In Geek-Out,” a celebration of genre and cult film programming. This “Cerebellum Double Feature” includes two ‘80s horror-comedies: the former is about a gigantic mutant brain terrorizing Canada, while the latter follows a man whose brain stem becomes host to a bloodthirsty parasite. Hollywood, July 2.

The Lady Eve (1941)

Henry Fonda breaks new ground for the humble himbo in Preston Sturges’ acclaimed screwball comedy, in which he plays a snake-obsessed ale heir conned by the whip-smart Jean/Lady Eve (Barbara Stanwyck) and her cardsharp father (Charles Coburn). Free for Hollywood Theatre members. Hollywood, July 2-3.

ALSO PLAYING:

Clinton: Demolition Man (1993), July 1. Psychotronic Afterschool Special, July 5. Hollywood: L.A. Wars (1994), July 5.