Cinemagic Is Screening a Second A24 Studio Showcase

Last month, Cinemagic screened a series of movies distributed by A24, the indie studio behind Moonlight, The Green Knight, and countless other fascinating films. Now, the theater is doubling down with a second A24 Studio Showcase, beginning with the recent hit Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“For round two, we’ll be playing a few personal favorites, a few glaring omissions, and a couple of the most requested movies we didn’t play in round one,” says a statement on the theater’s website. “P.S. We know there are still plenty of excellent A24 movies we couldn’t fit in either event. We’ll get to them eventually.”

Tickets are available here. Here’s a rundown of the theater’s upcoming A24 screenings:





Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

The multiverse is hot right now (although not hot enough to get the terrific Spider-Man: No Way Home a Best Picture nomination). This psychedelic adventure, which stars Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), takes the concept to gloriously insane heights. From the directing duo known as Daniels (Swiss Army Man). 6:30 pm Friday, July 8.

The Witch (2015)

This horror film was the directorial debut of Robert Eggers, who went on to make The Lighthouse and The Northman. Also, it features the breakout role of Anya Taylor-Joy, who is currently filming George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. 9 pm Saturday, July 9.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

At once heartbreaking and hopeful, this quasi-mythic Bay Area saga of home lost and found is an extraordinary collaboration between director Joe Talbot and co-writer and star Jimmie Fails. The supporting cast includes Jonathan Majors as a sly and sensitive actor who accesses eerie truths through his strange and impassioned performances. 4:30 pm Sunday, July 10.

Spring Breakers (2012)

Director Harmony Korine is an acquired taste that’s well worth acquiring. A group of vapid, vacationing college students falls under the spell of a childlike gangster (James Franco) in this peculiarly poetic capitalist fantasia, which plays like the unholy spawn of Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street and Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life. 7 pm Sunday, July 10.

Midsommar (2019)

It’s the 171-minute director’s cut! Ari Aster’s astounding horror film about a grieving young woman (Florence Pugh) seeking solace in a pagan cult is getting the royal treatment thanks to Cinemagic, which is showing it as Aster intended it to be seen. Don’t miss your chance; the director’s cut is pretty pricey on Blu ray. 7 pm Monday, July 11.

Climax (2018)

There are few constants in life, but one thing is certain: Argentine director Gaspar Noé (Irreversible, Enter the Void) will never stop freaking people out. In this (unsurprisingly) divisive provocation, a dance troupe is lured to an empty school, where they enter a living nightmare after partaking of drug-laced sangria. 7 pm Tuesday, July 12.

American Honey (2016)

Fun fact: This sweeping road movie from director Andrea Arnold (Fish Talk) is Cinemagic co-owner Ryan Frakes’ second-favorite movie of all time. Sasha Lane and Shia LaBeouf star as youngsters crisscrossing the Midwest as they sell magazine subscriptions. 7 pm Wednesday, July 13.

Eighth Grade (2018)

Bo Burnham directed this heartfelt drama about an innocent YouTuber (Elsie Fisher) who experiences a series of profound personal revelations on the eve of her entry into high school. The climactic conversation that she and her father (Josh Hamilton) share in front of a backyard fire is one of the most tender exchanges in recent cinematic history. 7 pm Thursday, July 14.