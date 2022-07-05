Get Your Reps In: Malkovich! Malkovich! Malkovich!

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Charlie Kaufman is one of the only working screenwriters who knows how to effectively exploit the art of meta-comedy. In his surrealist collaboration with director Spike Jonze, a puppeteer (John Cusack) stumbles upon a portal that takes him directly into the mind of John Malkovich (playing himself). Be one of the first 100 to arrive and get a free John Malkovich mask! OMSI Bridge Lot, July 7.

A League of Their Own (1992)

Set partially in our very own Oregon, Penny Marshall’s sports dramedy is a fictionalized account of the very real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The players include Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell, while Tom Hanks plays their cynical, alcoholic manager (Tom Hanks). Come dressed in your favorite baseball get-up and play catch before the movie! OMSI Bridge Lot, July 8.

Lost Highway (1997)

“Dick Laurent is dead.” Don’t miss the new restoration of David Lynch’s neo-noir nightmare, which follows a saxophonist (Bill Pullman) who receives a disturbing series of videotapes that seem to be surveilling him and his wife (Patricia Arquette) in their L.A. home, inciting bizarre hallucinations, amnesia, body-switching and even murder. Cinema 21 and Hollywood, July 8-14.

Night of the Comet (1984)

When a radioactive comet transforms everyone into zombies, two SoCal teenage sisters (Catherine Mary Stewart and Kelli Maroney) show the world that valley girls can kick undead ass too. Packed with ‘80s set pieces like an abandoned mall and a neon-lit radio station, this horror comedy is a zesty nostalgia trip. Clinton, July 9.

Midsommar (2019)

It’s Hot Girl Midsommar, featuring Florence Pugh’s breakout role, maypole dancing, flower crowns and dresses, way-too-potent shrooms, a pagan cult, unforgettably violent deaths, and communal cathartic screaming! Ari Aster’s rarely screened three-hour director’s cut plays as part of Cinemagic’s A24 showcase (see the rest of the lineup below). Cinemagic, July 11.

ALSO PLAYING:

Cinemagic: The Witch (2015), July 9. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019), July 10. Spring Breakers (2012), July 10. Climax (2018), July 12. Clinton: Flower Storms: Animation in Iran, July 6. Surf II (1984) and Surf Nazis Must Die (1987), July 8. Earth Girls Are Easy (1988), July 11. Hollywood: Ugetsu (1953), July 7. Vinegar Syndrome Secret Screening, July 8. Shrek (2001), July 9-10. Conan the Barbarian (1982), July 9. Afro-Punk (2003), July 10. Legally Blonde (2001), July 11.