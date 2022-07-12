Get Your Reps In: “Wet Hot American Summer” Is Coming to the Academy

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

One of the laugh-out-loud funniest comedies of the 21st century, this cult classic set at a summer camp features an all-star cast of counselors: Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Janeane Garofalo, Elizabeth Banks, Molly Shannon, Christopher Meloni, David Hyde Pierce, and even more comedic geniuses we wish we could fit in the word count. Academy, July 12-14.

Strictly Ballroom (1992)

Coast that Elvis high with Baz Luhrmann’s feature debut, which first introduced us to his extravagantly maximalist style via an underdog story about a champion dancer (Paul Mercurio) whose flashy style infuriates the prudish Ballroom Confederation. Learn ballroom dancing before the movie from First Dance instructors! PAM CUT at OMSI Bridge Lot, July 16.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

In Tobe Hooper’s sequel, a radio host (Caroline Williams) is terrorized by Leatherface’s cannibal family while a former Texas Ranger (Dennis Hopper) attempts to hunt them down. Bill Mosely (who plays Chop-Top) will attend for a post-screening Q&A moderated by Dennis Dread, along with a pre-screening chili competition with prizes courtesy of Wyrd War. Hollywood, July 16.

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed historical epic charts the rise and fall of insatiable oil baron Daniel Plainview (played by Daniel Day-Lewis, who deservedly won a Best Actor Oscar for his menacing performance). Screens as part of Cinemagic’s first anniversary celebration (see below for more of the stacked lineup). Cinemagic, July 17.

Smooth Talk (1985)

Laura Dern, in a breakout performance, shines in this adaptation of the acclaimed Joyce Carol Oates short story “Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?” Set during a sweltering summer, the film stars Dern as a rebellious 15-year-old who is constantly flirting with disaster (i.e., boys)—until she unintentionally attracts the attention of a dangerously smooth-talking older man (Treat Williams). Clinton, July 18.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Cane River (1982), July 15-17. Academy: The Goonies (1985), July 12-14. Cinemagic: They Live (1988) and Escape From New York (1981), July 15-16. School of Rock (2003), July 17. Speed Racer (2008) and Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky (1991), July 17. An American Werewolf in London (1981), July 18. Revanchist (1994), July 18. Videodrome (1983), July 19. Electric Dragon 80.000V (2001), July 19. Cinema 21: Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), July 16. Clinton: Spell - Sweet Slaugherhouse (1977), July 13. Friday (1995), July 15. The Ice Cream Man (1995), July 16. Hollywood: Ladies & Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains (1982), July 14. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), July 17. Seeds (1968), July 19. PAM CUT at OMSI Bridge Lot: Back to the Future (1985), July 14. Sing 2 (2021), July 15. Krush Groove (1985), July 17.