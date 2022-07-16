Repertory Screenings Are Officially Back at the Academy Theater

If’s official: Repertory screenings are back at the Academy Theater. After some hand-wringing over whether the theater could return to showing older films after becoming a first-run establishment, it has announced a full slate of screenings that should please fans of classic movies.

In recent months, the Academy once again dipped its toes into repertory fare, treating moviegoers to Coen Brothers films like No Country for Old Men (2007) and Burn After Reading (2008). But the new summer screenings offer more regular repertory programming, akin to the theater’s pre-pandemic roster.

Here’s what’s coming this summer.

July 15-21: Back to the Future (1985)

July 15-21: Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974)

July 22-28: The NeverEnding Story (1984)

July 22-28: Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

July 29-Aug. 4: Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)

July 29-Aug. 4: Bend of the River (1952)

Aug. 5-11: Anaconda (1997)

Aug. 5-11: Deliverance (1972)

Aug. 12-18: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Aug. 12-18: Wings of Desire (1987)

Aug. 19-25: Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Aug. 19-25: Friday the 13th Part IV (1984)

Aug. 26-Sept. 1: E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982)

Aug. 26-Sept. 1: Down by Law (1986)



