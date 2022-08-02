Get Your Reps In: The Hollywood Theatre Is Beaming Up “Galaxy Quest”

Galaxy Quest (1999)

After aliens confuse the washed-up cast of an old sci-fi TV show that’s not Star Trek (but is basically Star Trek) for real heroes, it’s up to this drastically unqualified motley crew to actually save the world. Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman and Tim Allen star in this rollicking cosmo-parody, which screens as part of the Hollywood’s “Trek Nights” series. Hollywood, Aug. 3.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

This acclaimed neo-Western directed by the Coen brothers (who adapted Cormac McCarthy’s novel) stars Josh Brolin as a hunter who stumbles upon a briefcase containing $2 million, Javier Bardem as the sadistic hit man hired to recover the cash, and Tommy Lee Jones as the sheriff investigating the whole ordeal. Screens in honor of this Best Picture Oscar winner’s 15th anniversary! Hollywood, Aug. 5.

Badlands (1973)

Terrence Malick’s impressive directorial debut stars Sissy Spacek as a 15-year-old girl under the beguiling spell of a 25-year-old greaser (Martin Sheen). After a deadly confrontation, the pair go on the lam together, zooming through the Midwestern badlands, leaving a trail of bodies in their wake. Part four in Cinema 21′s “Seven From the ‘70s” series, featuring an intro by film programmer Elliot Lavine. Cinema 21, Aug. 6.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

In Paul Thomas Anderson’s romantic dramedy, a businessman (Adam Sandler) becomes entangled in numerous misadventures, including falling for his sister’s co-worker (Emily Watson), pudding sweepstakes, phone sex scams, and Philip Seymour Hoffman delivering the most perfect “Shut-shut-shut-shut-shut up!” ever captured on film. Screens in 35 mm. Tickets are $5 for OLCC and food handler’s cardholders. Hollywood, Aug. 7.

Now and Then (1995)

Led by an all-star ensemble cast (Christina Ricci, Melanie Griffith, Thora Birch, Demi Moore, Rosie O’Donnell, Gaby Hoffmann, Rita Wilson, and more incredible women), this coming-of-age saga follows four gal pals in 1991 as they reminisce about a pivotal summer they shared together as teens in 1970. Hollywood, Aug. 8.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Ave.: The Legend of the Stardust Brothers (1985), Aug. 5-7. Academy: Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954), Aug. 3-4. Bend of the River (1952), Aug. 3-4. Deliverance (1972), Aug. 5-11. Anaconda (1997), Aug. 5-11. Cinemagic: Dollman (1991), Aug. 5. Hollywood: There Will Be Blood (2007), Aug. 4. The African Queen (1951), Aug. 6-7. Zabriskie Point (1970), Aug. 6. The Happiness of the Katakuris (2001), Aug. 6-7. Invincible Shaolin (1978), Aug. 9. Hollywood at Champoeg State Heritage Area: Encanto (2021), Aug. 6.