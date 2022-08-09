Get Your Reps In: Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of “Event Horizon” at the Hollywood Theatre

Event Horizon (1997)

Set in 2047, Paul W.S. Anderson’s paranormal sci-fi mind-bender stars Sam Neill and Laurence Fishburne as crew members of the rescue vessel Lewis and Clark. Their mission? To recover the Event Horizon, a starship that disappeared into a haunted black hole seven years ago and probably should have stayed there. Screens in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. Hollywood, Aug. 12.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and We Are Little Zombies (2019)

5th Avenue’s “Punk Kidz” double feature. The star-studded Pilgrim is a battle between Michael Cera’s dorky bassist and his manic pixie dream girl’s Seven Evil Exes, while Zombies is an acclaimed Japanese music drama about four orphaned 13-year-olds who form a rock band. 5th Avenue, Aug. 12-14.

McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971)

In this “anti-Western” period piece by Robert Altman, a fur coat-clad gambler (Warren Beatty) and a brothel madam (Julie Christie) become unlikely business partners in a small Washington mining town. Part five of Cinema 21′s “Seven From the ‘70s” series, this screening features an introduction by film programmer Elliot Lavine. Cinema 21, Aug. 13.

Bad Education (2004)

The visionary Pedro Almodóvar directs this stylized meta-drama about a director whose life is upended when a trans woman claiming to be his childhood friend (Gael García Bernal) shows up with a short story she wrote, hoping for a part in his next movie. Screens as part of the Hollywood’s “Thank God It’s Queer” series. Hollywood, Aug. 15.

Fist of Fury (1972)

Bruce Lee’s second major film role finds the legendary martial artist choreographing his own fight scenes as a kung fu student defending Chinese honor against Japanese imperialism, all while avenging the murder of his master. Screens as part of the Clinton’s Bruce Lee Film Festival. Clinton, Aug. 15.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Deliverance (1972), Aug. 12-18. Anaconda (1997), Aug. 12-18. Clinton: Shadowplay: Women in Experimental Animation, Aug. 10. Hollywood: Play Misty for Me (1971), Aug. 10. The Scarlet Empress (1934), Aug. 11. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968), Aug. 13. Heavy Metal (1981), Aug. 16. PAM CUT: Cryptozoo (2021), Aug. 12.