Get Your Reps In: “Mean Creek” Comes Home to Oregon

Mean Creek (2004)

Filmed and set in Clackamas County, this coming-of-age psychological drama follows a group of teens whose plan of revenge against the school bully (Josh Peck) on a boating trip down the Clackamas River goes dangerously awry. Screens in 35 mm and features a post-film live Q&A with writer-director Jacob Estes and producer Susan Johnson. Hollywood, Aug. 17.

Kajillionaire (2020)

This wonderfully surreal dramedy from Miranda July stars Evan Rachel Wood as Old Dolio, an antisocial 26-year-old living with her con-artist parents (Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger). When the vivacious Melanie (Gina Rodriguez) joins their heist crew, her budding romantic relationship with Old Dolio shakes up the already unconventional family dynamic. PAM CUT, Aug. 19.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Set one year before Raiders of the Lost Ark (despite being the second installment of the Indiana Jones franchise), Temple of Doom finds the most inexplicably handsome archaeologist in the world (Harrison Ford) stopping a deadly cult in India, with the help of a poorly written singer (Kate Capshaw) and an 11-year-old boy (Ke Huy Quan, future star of Everything Everywhere all at Once). Academy, Aug. 19-25.

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Bruce Lee’s final film performance (before his death at age 32) stars the multihyphenate international star portrays a recently recruited secret agent tasked with infiltrating a martial arts tournament on an opium lord’s island fortress. Screens as part of the Clinton’s Bruce Lee Film Festival. Clinton, Aug. 20.

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974)

Wyrd War presents a rare 35 mm screening of Sam Peckinpah’s anarchistic neo-Western centered on a barroom pianist (Warren Oates) and his girlfriend (Isela Vega) who journey through Mexico City to bring an enraged mob boss the head of gangster Alfredo Garcia in exchange for a million-dollar bounty. Hollywood, Aug. 20.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Deliverance (1972), Aug. 17-18. Anaconda (1997), Aug. 17-18. Wings of Desire (1987), Aug. 19-25. Cinema 21: Chinatown (1974), Aug. 20. Clinton: Serenity (2005), Aug. 20. 5th Avenue: The Secret Garden (1993), Aug. 19-21. Hollywood: Five Easy Pieces (1970), Aug. 18. Psycho (1960), Aug. 19. The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958), Aug. 20-21. Harold & Maude (1971), Aug. 21. The One Armed Executioner (1981), Aug. 23.