You Can See “Serenity,” the “Firefly” Movie, Free This Weekend at the Clinton Street Theater

The Hollywood Theatre isn’t the only cinema going all-in on Firefly this month. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Clinton Street Theater is offering a free screening of Serenity, the 2005 movie that continued the space-faring adventures of Capt. Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) after the original TV series was cancelled by Fox.

Serenity, named for Reynolds’ battered but beloved starship, holds a complex place in the hearts of Firefly fans. While it earned ire for brutally (and, arguably, bravely) killing off a number of much-adored main characters, it successfully continued a cult hit that had threatened to remain dormant, despite effusive fan love.

The film also represented an emotionally satisfying conclusion to the adventures of Reynolds and his crew, played by Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Jewell Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau, Ron Glass and Morena Baccarin (although some of their stories did continue in comic books published by Dark Horse).

While series creator Joss Whedon originally suggested that there might be a sequel featuring actor Richard Brooks’ villainous bounty hunter character Jubal Early (a pretentious misogynist who was one of the show’s lowlights), Serenity’s weak showing at the box office (it made over $40 million worldwide, a poor showing for such an expensive film) made that unlikely, which was definitely for the best.

While there is no charge for entrance to the screening, RSVP's are required. You can reserve your seat here.




