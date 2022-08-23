Starting Aug. 26, Cinemagic Will Screen Films From Beloved Japanese Animation Director Masaaki Yuasa

When it comes to film programming, Cinemagic has become one of the most inventive theaters in the city. Now, they’re continuing to build on that reputation with a micro festival devoted the works of Masaaki Yuasa, the acclaimed Japanese animation director who has become a figure of cult worship.

First up is Yuasa’s newest film, Inu-Oh (2021), which is based on Hideo Furukawa’s novel Tales of the Heike: INU-OH and chronicles a friendship between a blind musician an a dancer. The theater is also screening Yuasa’s directorial debut, Mind Game (2004), an anthology film that utilizes very different animation styles throughout.

A pair of more familiar (but no less beloved) animated Japanese classics will round out the festival, starting with Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winner Spirited Away (2001). Given that the director’s next project, the coming-of-age film How Do You Live?, may not make it to theaters until 2026, Miyazaki fans will be wise to see his work on the big screen every chance they get.

Finally, there is Perfect Blue (1997), directed by the late Satoshi Kon. Kon, who died of pancreatic cancer at age 46 in 2010, remains one of the most influential filmmakers in the world (more than a few people have noticed similarities between his subconscious-set thriller Paprika and Christopher Nolan’s dream-heist epic Inception).

Tickets are available at https://www.thecinemagictheater.com/inu-oh-gkids.

