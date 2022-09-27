Get Your Reps In: Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland Hunt a Serial Killer in “Klute”

Klute (1971)

In this neo-noir crime-romance, detective John Klute (Donald Sutherland) enlists wily sex worker Bree Daniels (Jane Fonda) to help solve a missing-person case, which quickly escalates into tracking down a serial killer. Featuring an unforgettable, layered, all-time best performance by Fonda, who won a well-deserved Oscar for Best Actress. Academy, Sept. 28-29.

Carol (2015)

“What a strange girl you are…flung out of space.” In 1950s New York City, aspiring photographer Therese (Rooney Mara) and unhappily married Carol (Cate Blanchett) quietly yearn for each other—until they take a road trip together, igniting a torrid, wintry, hopelessly romantic affair. Directed by Portland’s own Todd Haynes! Living Room, Sept. 30.

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Cut from the same gothic cloth as a My Chemical Romance music video, this genre-bending dystopian rock opera is set in a future where organ failures and transplants are commonplace—and Repo Men, assassins who reclaim the organs of those who can’t pay, are a terrifying threat. Finally, someone mixed the depravity of body horror with the campy fun of musicals! Clinton, Oct. 1.

The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)

Celebrate the release of the new David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream by revisiting Nicholas Roeg’s sci-fi drama about an extraterrestrial (Bowie, cast to out-of-this-world perfection) who travels to Earth. Here, he poses as a human in order to secure a water supply for his home planet, though he’s stymied by our world’s myriad vices (including alcohol, TV and, of course, true love). PAM CUT, Oct. 1.

Evil Dead II (1987)

The second installment of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise picks up exactly where the first left off, with Ash (Bruce Campbell) attempting to escape that fateful cabin in the woods. Gorier and goofier than its predecessor, this is one of the rare sequels that improves upon the original. Screens in 35 mm (along with the rest of the trilogy) as part of the Hollywood’s Sam Raimi Weekend series. Hollywood, Oct. 1-2.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Mean Girls (2004), Sept. 28-29. Cinema 21: Casablanca (1942), Oct. 1. Clinton: Even the Wind is Afraid (1968), Sept. 28. Day of the Dead (1985), Sept. 30. Chopping Mall (1986), Oct. 1. Häxan (1922), Oct. 2. Nosferatu (1922), Oct. 2. The Lure (2015), Oct. 3. Hollywood: The Evil Dead (1981), Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Masters of the Universe (1987), Sept. 30. Army of Darkness (1992), Oct. 1-2. PAM CUT: Labyrinth (1986), Oct. 1.