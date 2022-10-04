Get Your Reps In: Sam Raimi Drags Alison Lohman to Hell

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Screening in 35 mm as the final installment of the Hollywood’s Sam Raimi Weekend, this campy parable follows a loan officer (Allison Lohman) who, after turning down an old woman’s mortgage application, has just three days to reverse a demon’s curse before she’s dragged to—you guessed it—hell. Co-starring scream king Justin Long of the recent horror hit Barbarian! Hollywood, Oct. 5.

The Wizard of Gore (1970)

Master of splatter horror Herschell Gordon Lewis’ most well-known flick (thanks to Juno MacGuff exclaiming, “This is even better than Suspiria!”) revolves around shady magician Montag the Magnificent, whose grotesquely gory illusions are faked onstage, then seemingly committed in real life. Clinton, Oct. 7.

Re-Animator (1985) and Bride of Re-Animator (1989)

Part of this weekend’s H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival, this double feature of two horror-comedy classics screens in 35 mm and includes a live Q&A with star Jeffrey Combs. The rare “integral cut” of Re-Animator also screens Oct. 9 (along with another Q&A with Combs), featuring 19 extra minutes of goopy goodness. Hollywood, Oct. 8.

The Big Sleep (1946)

Howard Hawks’ acclaimed adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s debut novel stars Humphrey Bogart as Philip Marlowe, a detective who’s hired by a wealthy family to solve an unusually complicated case involving murder, blackmail, and the luminous Lauren Bacall. Part three of Cinema 21′s Bogart on the Big Screen series. Cinema 21, Oct. 8.

Thirst (2009)

Before the upcoming release of Park Chan-wook’s highly anticipated Decision to Leave, sink your fangs into his supernatural romance, which follows a Catholic priest’s (Song Kang-ho) newfound thirst for blood after a failed medical experiment. Of course, as vampires in movies are wont to do, he soon falls in love. Clinton, Oct. 10.

ALSO PLAYING:

