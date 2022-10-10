Movie Madness to Release “30 Movies to Die For” VHS Tape

No matter how crisp your Blu-ray and 4K discs look, if you’re over 30, you’re heart will always belong to the crackly, boxy monstrosities that are VHS tapes. That’s reality... and it’s a reality that Movie Madness is embracing by releasing a brand-new video.

Yes, you read that right. On Saturday, Oct. 15 (International Independent Video Store Day), Portland’s last video rental store will unveil 30 Movies to Die For, a VHS tape that features clips from Movie Madness’s virtual 30th Anniversary party, interviews with store founder Mike Clark, and vintage clips and commercials from the old days of VHS bootlegs being taped from late-night TV.

Alison Hallett, director of education and community engagement at the Hollywood Theatre (which owns Movie Madness), says that the new VHS was inspired by the store’s aforementioned anniversary party.

“We did a ton of research for that event, and uncovered just an incredible trove of old news articles, TV footage, commercials, and more,” Hallett said in a press release. “A lot of that material went into the production of our book, Movie Madness: 30 Years Behind the Counter of Portland’s Iconic Video Store, which came out late last year. And a lot of it found its way into this VHS tape.”

“Movie Madness is one of the last video stores in the country, and one of the biggest,” said Matt Parnell, who co-produced the new VHS with Hallett and is Movie Madness’ managing director and head curator. “And over the last 30 years it’s been an important part of so many people’s lives, in ways little and big.”

Parnell also stated, “Hundreds of people have worked at the store over the years, and thousands more have picked up movies for movie night, or finally found the missing film in their favorite director’s filmography, or tracked down their classics from their childhood to share with their own kids. We’re hoping to pay homage to that legacy with this tape.”

On Independent Video Store Day, Movie Madness will screen the tape on a loop in the store’s Miniplex from 1 pm to 4 pm. Copies will be sold for $30, along with other merchandise (including movie posters, DVDs and Blu-rays, door prizes, and discounts on Movie Madness Memberships).

Tapes purchased at the release party will include a limited-edition poster. Movie Madness is also offering a Video Store Day bundle: $5 off the Movie Madness book with the purchase of a tape. And for $40, you can get a tape signed by store founder Mike Clark.