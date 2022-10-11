A New Movie Featuring the Music of Storm Large Will Premiere at the Portland Film Festival

A new film starring and featuring the music of Storm Large will debut this week at the Portland Film Festival. Mad/Woman will have two screenings: one at 7:45 pm on Thursday, Oct. 13, and one at 9 pm on Sunday, Oct. 23, both at Lloyd Center (the mall, not the multiplex).

Filmed in Southwest Portland at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in summer 2020 with an all-female crew (although director Marc Acito is male), Mad/Woman is about a woman who is beaten unconscious by her husband and searches her mindscape for a path to freedom.

“It was insane,” Large stated in a press release. “I had hardly seen another human being for three months and suddenly I’m crawling on tin foil toward a dude wearing nothing but a cock sock.”

“All of Storm’s repressed energy exploded on-camera,” added producer Rick Sadle. “It was a master-class in acting.”

Acito (a 2005 Oregon Book Award for his novel How I Paid For College) made the movie partly because he wanted to prove it was possible to make a low-budget musical. '

“Roughly 70 percent of all new Broadway musicals lose their investors’ money,” he said (that includes his own musical Allegiance). “Broadway is the Olympics: There’s gold, silver, bronze and everyone else goes home empty-handed. I figured there had to be a better way.”

“The $10 to $20 million capitalization of a new musical is a sunk cost requiring years of development before it ever recoups a penny,” said Floyd Sklaver, who now works as director of finance for Broadway shows like Hadestown (and is married to Acito). “For a fraction of that cost, dynamic, imaginative films can be made that can generate revenue from day one in the digital sphere.”

Tickets for Mad/Woman, which features five Storm Large songs (including “Beautiful” and “Ladylike”), can be purchased on the Portland Film Festival’s official website.