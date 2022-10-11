Streaming Horrors: Revisit Georges Franju’s Time-Transcending “Eyes Without a Face”

SPOOKY PICK 1:

“I’ve done so much wrong to perform this miracle.” A trailblazing plastic surgeon, Dr. Génessier (Pierre Brasseur), attempts to save his daughter’s disfigured face following a near-fatal car crash in surrealist French auteur Georges Franju’s time-transcending Eyes Without a Face (1960). Costuming, set design, and surprisingly convincing practical effects combine to create a film inspired by classical German expressionist horror, but with a future-focused central scare. Dr. Génessier’s ambition knows no bounds as he and his female accomplice, Louise (Alida Valli), trick unknowing young women into taking part in their Frankenstein experiments. HBO Max.

SPOOKY PICK 2:

With writer-director Rose Glass’ latest film, Love Lies Bleeding (which stars Kristen Stewart, Jena Malone and Ed Harris), in post-production, there’s no time like the present to experience her feature filmmaking debut, the cult classic Saint Maud (2019). Maud (Morfydd Clark) wants to lead her dying patient, Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), to salvation, but quickly unravels as her plans refuse to go accordingly. Religiously devoted, Maud will stop at nothing to achieve spiritual enlightenment. Amazon Prime, Paramount+.

SPOOKY PICK 3:

Taysa Voss (Andrea Riseborough) possesses the bodies of strangers through the use of brain-implanted nanochips, executing hits for the highest bidder. Opening with a brutal stabbing scene, Possessor (2020) marches through scenes of violence with a no-holds-barred attitude. Writer-director Brandon Cronenberg (son of David Cronenberg) delivers stunning visuals alongside disorienting, spaced-out shots, exploring questions of morality, capitalism and biotechnology that seize your attention from beginning to agonizing end. Hulu.

SPOOKY PICK 4:

Ari Aster’s first feature, Hereditary (2018), deeply horrifies without relying on typical generic tropes. Annie (Toni Collette) is grieving the loss of her mother while trying to maintain her relationships with her husband and her children, but as the film progresses, it becomes clear that something sinister is lurking between the fractures in this family. Hereditary unnerves as it marinates in every second of each scare—and Collette gives an awe-inspiring performance that stuns with both its reality and its surrealism. Simply put, this movie will keep you up at night. Paramount+, Showtime.