Your Weekly Roundup of Movies: Billy Eichner Falls For Luke Macfarlane in “Bros”

**** From meeting cute to racing through the streets of New York in search of a climactic kiss, romantic comedies are rife with rituals. These moments can feel stale and obligatory, but in Bros, the sting of truth is expressed through the grandeur of fiction. Billy Eichner (who wrote the film with director Nicholas Stoller) stars as Bobby Lieber, a gay, single podcaster numbly living his life one monosyllabic Grindr hookup at a time. Despite his jaded posturing, Bobby is drawn to Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), a dashing stranger whom he first sees bathed in beatific blue light at a club. In temperament, they couldn't be more different—Bobby relishes being the director of a soon-to-open LGBTQ+ history museum, whereas Aaron resists his dream of being a chocolatier because he fears it's too "faggy." Can true love transcend insecurity? Just because the answer is familiar doesn't mean it isn't moving. While Bros has fine broad-comedy flourishes—including Bobby raging at a bust of Pete Buttigieg in a moment of romantic anguish—it is at its best when it is at its most tender. "Vulnerability is not a boner killer," a friend tells Bobby. Bros takes those words to heart, embracing the emotional rawness that defines When Harry Met Sally… and You've Got Mail, both of which Bobby references. Eichner and Stoller simultaneously carry on and transcend the legacy of those films—theirs is the first rom-com from a major studio with an all-LGTQ principal cast—but they wear the mantle of importance lightly. At a time when hope is a limited resource, the most radical thing about Bros is that it's a joy. R. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON.

**** In 1933, Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler testified to Congress about an attempted coup orchestrated by fascism-adoring industrialists who sought to overthrow President Franklin D. Roosevelt. While Butler's account was dismissed by many, a special House committee confirmed parts of his story, which has been skillfully stitched into Amsterdam, a poignant and witty historical remix from director David O. Russell (American Hustle). Rather than start at the corrosive heart of what is now known as the Business Plot, Russell shows the conspiracy taking shape through the eyes of Burt (Christian Bale) and Harold (John David Washington), two World War I veterans falsely accused of murder. Valerie (Margot Robbie), a former nurse who saved their lives during the war, helps them enlist Maj. Gen. Dillenbeck (Robert De Niro, playing a Smedley Butler analog) to catch the culprit, but Russell is in no rush to solve a mystery. Leisurely and lovingly, he wraps us in the fabric of Burt, Harold and Valerie's lives, dwelling on details that are both unnerving and beautiful, like the tea set that Valerie fashions from shrapnel. If Amsterdam believes anything, it's that democracy is defined by the seemingly small things that make a human being an individual, absurd as they may be. That's why the climax offers a rousing tribute to radical niceness and the gloriously silly spectacle of Burt singing, getting high, and teaming up with a British secret agent played by Austin Powers himself, Mike Myers. "You gotta fight to protect kindness," Burt declares. He's right, but he and Amsterdam are also fighting to protect something else: the liberating, life-giving power of ridiculousness. R. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON.

*** In the soft morning light, a mother named Clarisse (Vicky Krieps) packs a bag and ghosts her family, like the setup to a French Where'd You Go, Bernadette. Here, there's more ennui and chain-smoking, along with Krieps expertly suggesting volumes of conflicted imagination behind a soft smile (as she did equally well in last year's Bergman Island). Cut back to the abandoned family; they're trying to survive without Clarisse. Back to Clarisse; she's unwell, drinking too much without them. Her daughter's prodigious piano playing emanates through the home and simultaneously from the tape deck of Clarisse's getaway car. Editor Francois Gedigier works furiously to establish this mirroring, and director Mathieu Amalric (best known for his performances in Munich and The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) shows us split worlds, each with a great absence that generates something new. Though it owes a debt to Memento, Hold Me Tight trades more in near-telepathic visions than puzzle pieces. Krieps brilliantly employs her preternatural normalcy to ground a character whose new life on the road seems fueled by emotion alone. While none of the other performances in the film equals Krieps', the dense illusion of a broken family rewards your attention. Is Clarisse running, or running to stand still? NR. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER.

*** The Woman King rejects the notion that its responsibility is to teach African history in two hours. Instead, it tells a tale of pride, dignity and agency against the backdrop of the fascinating Kingdom of Dahomey. In short, filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood (who wrote for A Different World and directed Love & Basketball and The Old Guard) and a stellar cast bring the legendary Agoji warrior women to life. Davis does an amazing job of playing Davis, without ever seeming to embody the persona of a stoic African warrior. Luckily for the film, this hardly matters. The sheer force she brings as an actor provides the essential emotional beats that a more authentic portrayal might have asked her to sacrifice. Set in 1823, the film finds the Dahomey in a cyclical conflict with a neighboring tribe, enriching themselves with the sale of each other's prisoners to the international slave trade—and King Ghezo (John Boyega) of the Dahomey is being pressured to abandon the practice. The Woman King is directed at a Black audience, but it's a movie for everybody, despite prerelease critics' assumption it was an inaccurate depiction of the "noble" Africans murdering their "evil" white oppressors. And if the mere existence of the film causes those with racial animus to inadvertently study some African history? Cool. PG-13. RAY GILL JR.