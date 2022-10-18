Get Your Reps In: “Society” Is One of the Yuckiest Ever Body-Horror Comedies

Society (1989)

In the high society milieu of Beverly Hills, an ordinary teenager (Billy Warlock) comes to suspect that his wealthy parents are part of a grotesque cult. Directed by Brian Yuzna (producer of Re-Animator), the film is one of the yuckiest, gooiest, raunchiest body-horror comedies in the subgenre’s history. Come for the cathartic class satire, stay for the literally flesh-squelching climax. Hollywood, Oct. 19.

Eyes Without a Face (1960)

The inspiration behind Billy Idol’s 1984 hit song of the same name, this atmospheric black-and-white French horror film (favored by acclaimed directors like Pedro Almodóvar to John Carpenter) follows a mad plastic surgeon coping with guilt after disfiguring his daughter in a car accident (and attempting to give her a face transplant). 5th Avenue, Oct. 21-23.

Deep Red (1975)

A musician witnesses a killing by a mysterious black-gloved figure and teams up with a journalist to solve the case in the original cut of Deep Red, which offers 22 extra minutes of murder and mayhem left out when it was first released in the U.S. Check out the rest of Cinemagic’s Dario Argento film series below, just in time for the release of the giallo maestro’s latest movie, Dark Glasses. Cinemagic, Oct. 22, 25.

The Babadook (2014)

Jennifer Kent’s acclaimed psychological horror film tells the tale of a widowed mother, her troubled young son, and a creepy pop-up book. In celebration of Johanna Isaacson’s new book, Stepford Daughters: Weapons for Feminists in Contemporary Horror, Isaacson herself will open this screening with a multimedia lecture on the film’s themes and feminist theories of women’s labor. Hollywood, Oct. 23.

Berberian Sound Studio (2012)

An insight into the strange world of Foley art, this surrealist psychological horror picture from British auteur Peter Strickland centers on a sound engineer (Toby Jones) who travels to a remote studio in Italy to work on a hyperviolent giallo film. Naturally, the lines between reality and fiction begin to blur, and what appeared to be an innocuous job becomes a fight for his sanity. Clinton, Oct. 24.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Casper (1995), Oct. 19-20. Torso (1973), Oct. 19-20. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Oct. 21-28. The Conjuring (2013), Oct. 21-28. Cinemagic: The Cat o’ Nine Tails (1971), Oct. 21, 26. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013), Oct. 23. The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970), Oct. 23-24. Cinema 21: In a Lonely Place (1950), Oct. 22. Clinton: Vampire’s Kiss (1988), Oct. 22. Mandy (2018), Oct. 22. Hollywood: Scooby-Doo (2002), Oct. 20. The Witches of Eastwick (1987), Oct. 21. The Road (2009), Oct. 24. The Blob (1988), Oct. 25.