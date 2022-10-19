Shows of the Week: Alvvays Speaks the Universal Language of Pop Music

THURSDAY, OCT. 20:

Alvvays’ main songwriters, Molly Rankin and Alec O’Hanley, speak the universal language of pop music so fluently it’s funny they’d name their third album something as specifically Canadian as Blue Rev. As their 2014 debut single, “Archie, Marry Me,” has taken on the stature of a modern classic over the years, the band’s name has become synonymous with quality songwriting in indie rock, and Blue Rev continues the tradition with some of their strongest and smartest tunes yet. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8:30 pm. $26.50-$30. All ages.

MONDAY, OCT. 24:

Carly Rae Jepsen isn’t the world’s biggest pop star, but she’s one of the best. Just about everyone knows “Call Me Maybe,” still a highlight of the 2010s charts, but later songs like “Run Away With Me” and “All That” form the core of a cult more like those that form around indie-rock artists than the vicious stan armies that surround most pop singers. Though her first date at the Roseland sold out, a second has been added by popular demand. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. $47.50. All ages.

If you’ve heard L7′s Bricks Are Heavy, you already know how good it is. If you haven’t, just ask yourself this question: “Do I like slow, grungy, molasses-y feminist sludge punk?” If the answer is a resounding yes, you deserve to hear the Los Angeles band’s third album for the first time from the band itself. L7 plays it in full at Revolution Hall for their 30th anniversary, and incredibly, they’re still touring with the exact same lineup that recorded it. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $33. 21+.