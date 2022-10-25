Get Your Reps In: David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” Is Coming to the Clinton Street Theater

Eraserhead (1977)

David Lynch’s experimental fever nightmare loosely follows a depressed man (Jack Nance) living in a desolate industrial apartment, but is mostly a surreal allegory for fears of fatherhood, manifested in the form of a chronically crying baby-creature-thing. It’s actually kinda cute. Before all the pus, of course. Clinton, Oct. 27.

Coraline (2009)

Filmed and set right here in Oregon, Coraline follows a precocious purple-haired girl (Dakota Fanning) who discovers a whimsical, sinister world hidden in her family’s new house. It was also last film by director Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas)…until now. His newest stop-motion adventure, Wendell & Wild is now playing at the Hollywood Theatre. Academy, Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

Raw (2016)

In this ravenous debut feature from Julia Ducournau (Titane), a 16-year-old vegetarian arrives at veterinary school, where she discovers her latent taste for human flesh. Fifty percent body horror, 50% coming-of-age metaphor, 100% grade-A cinematic meat. Screening at two different theaters this week, so both east- and westsiders have easy access (and no excuse not to go). 5th. Avenue, Oct. 28-30; Cinemagic, Oct. 29 and Nov. 3.

Body Bags (1993)

Zip yourself in for this rare screening of Showtime’s made-for-TV horror-comedy anthology, featuring one film by Tobe Hooper and two by John Carpenter (who introduces each segment in character as a creepy coroner). Mark Hamill and Robert Carradine star, but keep an eye out for cameo appearances by Wes Craven, Sam Raimi, Roger Corman, and other horror legends. Hollywood, Oct. 29.

Revenge (2017)

When a young woman is left for dead by three men in the desert, she recovers and returns with a fearsome vendetta. Director Coralie Fargeat turns rape-revenge on its head with her feminist reimagining of the provocative genre’s tropes. Like Raw, the film screens as part of Cinemagic’s Provoke Film Festival, spotlighting woman-directed horror. Check out the rest of the killer lineup below! Cinemagic, Oct. 30 and Nov. 2.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: The Conjuring (2013), Oct. 26-27. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Oct. 26-27. The Fun House (1981), Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Cinemagic: House (1977), Oct. 27. The Being (1981), Oct. 28. Pet Sematary (1989), Oct. 29 and 31. Saint Maud (2019), Oct. 30 and Nov. 1. The Banana Splits Movie (2019), Oct. 30 and Nov. 1. The Slumber Party Massacre (1982), Oct. 31. Clinton: Viy, or Spirit of Evil (1967), Oct. 26. The Howling (1981), Oct. 28. Scanners (1981), Oct. 28. Satan War (1979) and Spectre (1977), Oct. 29. Hollywood: Daughters of Darkness (1971), Oct. 28. The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999), Oct. 28. The Phantom of the Opera (1925), Oct. 29. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Oct. 30. The Lost Boys (1987), Oct. 30. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Oct. 31. Cyborg (1989), Nov. 1.