Get Your Reps In: Return to Bad City With “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

Set in the fictional ghost town of “Bad City,” director Ana Lily Amirpour’s Iranian Western is about a lonesome vampire who skateboards, listens to music, and feeds on depraved denizens. Amirpour is enjoying a resurgence right now, unleashing a new film (Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon) and her own episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (“The Outside”) within the same season. Cinema 21, Nov. 11-12.

In the Mirror of Maya Deren (2001)

This underseen documentary chronicles the life and work of actress, dancer, poet, film theorist, and pioneer of avant-garde filmmaking Maya Deren. Screens in 35mm, along with Meshes of the Afternoon, a 1943 experimental short (and discernible influence on David Lynch) that Deren directed with her then-husband Alexandr Hackenschmied. 5th Avenue, Nov. 11-13.

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Hillsboro’s own Laika produced this stop-motion adventure, focusing on a 12-year-old boy in feudal Japan who—with the help of a magical stringed instrument, a monkey (Charlize Theron), and a beetle-human hybrid (Matthew McConaughey)—sets out to defeat vengeful spirits from his past (Rooney Mara and Ralph Fiennes). Academy, Nov. 11-17.

The Big Heat (1953)

Metropolis’ Fritz Lang directed this acclaimed film noir starring Glenn Ford as a homicide detective who gets in over his head (don’t they always!) after taking on a powerful crime syndicate. Screens as part of Cinema 21′s “Film Noir in the 50s” series, hosted by film programmer Elliot Lavine. Cinema 21, Nov. 12.

The Hours (2002)

“Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself.” Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman star in this Oscar-winning drama as three women from varying time periods, all tied together by Virginia Woolf’s novel Mrs Dalloway. Screens in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary, and as part of the Hollywood’s “TGIQ (Thank God It’s Queer)” series. Hollywood, Nov. 14.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: The Boxtrolls (2014), Nov. 9-10. The Killing (1956), Nov. 9-10. High Sierra (1941), Nov. 11-17. Clinton: The Mad Fox (1962), Nov. 9. Hollywood: Comics and Comix on 16 mm, Nov. 15.