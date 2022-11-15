Get Your Reps In: Richard Pryor and Harvey Keitel Star in “Blue Collar,” Paul Schrader’s Directorial Debut

Blue Collar (1978)

Richard Pryor and Harvey Keitel star in Paul Schrader’s directorial debut, centered on three workers who decide to steal from their local union, only to stumble upon a deep well of corruption. Free screening hosted by the Portland IWW (Industrial Workers of the World), with donations accepted for its low-wage workers strike fund. Clinton, Nov. 17.

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

Korean War vet Robert Shaw returns to the U.S., showered with accolades for an act of heroism he doesn’t remember, triggering prophetic nightmares for the surviving members of his platoon (including Frank Sinatra). Screens as a tribute to the late Angela Lansbury, who plays Shaw’s scheming, Lady Macbeth-like mother. Hollywood, Nov. 18.

Kiss Me Deadly (1955)

A private eye drives solo down a darkened street. A frantic woman runs in front of his car. She’s beautiful, so he picks her up, oblivious to the deadly secret she harbors. Robert Aldrich’s bleak film noir broke new ground for antiheroic archetypes—and screens as part of Cinema 21′s “Film Noir in the 50s” series, hosted by film programmer Elliot Lavine. Cinema 21, Nov. 19.

Taxi Driver (1976)

“You talkin’ to me?” Robert De Niro stars as an insomniac Vietnam War vet working nights as a taxi driver, cruising the immoral streets of ‘70s New York City and slipping into delirious madness. Martin Scorsese’s massively influential crime drama screens in 35 mm, as part of Quentin Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation series. Hollywood, Nov. 19.

Twilight (2008)

Dust off your Team Edward shirt and celebrate the 14th anniversary of one of the Pacific Northwest’s greatest claims to fame. This special screening will feature trivia and audience interaction (plus, 10% of ticket sales will be donated to the Quileute Indian Reservation). Clinton, Nov. 21.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), Nov. 16-17. High Sierra (1941), Nov. 16-18. The Big Clock (1948), Nov. 18-24. This Gun for Hire (1942), Nov. 18-24. 5th Avenue: Mysterious Object at Noon (2000), Nov. 18-20. Hollywood: The Killers (1946), Nov. 19-20. Daisies (1966), Nov. 21.