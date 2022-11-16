Astoria’s Famous Goonies House Is for Sale

You know the drill: Goonies never say die. But they sometimes say, “Sell,” apparently.

After being opened to the public, closed, and reopened again, Astoria’s famous Goonies House, which was featured in 1985′s The Goonies, is up for sale, beginning yet another new chapter in its turbulent life cycle.

The house, which is located in Astoria’s Uppertown neighborhood (to which many a Goonies fan has made a pilgrimage) is being listed at $1.65 million. The house next door is also up for sale, for $550,000 (John L. Scott Real Estate’s Jordan Miller told The Daily Astorian that he is interested in selling the two homes together).

Goonies House (Aaron Mesh)

Featured in Richard Donner’s classic 1985 adventure comedy The Goonies, the house has long been a subject of controversy. Irked by ceaseless foot traffic from fans, owner Sandi Preston posted signs forbidding tourists from making the trek up a dirt road to the property shortly after the film’s 30th anniversary.

However, Preston eventually had a change of heart, reopening the property to visitors who wanted to walk up to the house earlier this year after much badgering by Goonies fans.

“It was just something that I felt I needed to do,” she told WW in August. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

Whoever buys the Goonies House, it seems likely to remain a tourist destination, not just because of the film’s popularity, but because Astoria just can’t seem to quit The Goonies. In fact, Willis Van Dusen, the city’s former mayor, declared Goonies Day (June 7th) a city holiday. Mikey Walsh would be proud.