Get Your Reps In: Relive “The Night of the Hunter”

The Night of the Hunter (1955)

This acclaimed film noir thriller follows the misdeeds of Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum), a serial killer who poses as a preacher to murders widows and steal their money. Its influence on cinema runs deep: Powell’s “LOVE” and “HATE” knuckle tattoos were the direct inspiration behind Radio Raheem’s brass knuckles in Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing (1989). Academy, Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Two vampires (Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise) adopt and raise a vampire baby (Kirsten Dunst) in this lavish adaptation of Anne Rice’s source novel. Screens as part of the Hollywood’s “Queer Horror” series in 35 mm, along with a drag preshow featuring Svetlana Trantastic and Valerie DeVille, and hosted by Portland’s premier drag clown Carla Rossi. Hollywood, Dec. 1.

Suspiria (1977)

Wyrd War presents a 45th anniversary screening of Dario Argento’s candy-colored horror staple, featuring a live performance of the score by Claudio Simonetti of Goblin, as well as a post-screening concert of Goblin classics from films such as Romero’s Dawn of the Dead (1978), and Argento’s Deep Red (1975), Tenebrae (1982), and Demons (1985). Hollywood, Dec. 2-3.

The Holiday (2006)

An Englishwoman (Kate Winslet) and an American (Cameron Diaz) decide to cope with heartbreak by switching homes for the holidays, leading the former to meet a goofy film composer (Jack Black) and the latter to meet a handsome book editor (Jude Law). Screening in 35 mm, so you can see Law’s “Mr. Napkin Head” bit in its full glory. 5th Avenue, Dec. 2-4.

Blood Simple (1984)

Joel and Ethan Coen’s first feature collaboration is a pulpy neo-noir about love affairs and hit men, topped off with the brothers’ signature dark humor, a score by Carter Burwell, and a stand-out performance from Frances McDormand. The Dec. 5 screening will feature English language captions, while the one on Dec. 6 will not. Clinton, Dec. 5-6.

Academy: ParaNorman (2012), Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Eyes Wide Shut (1999), TBA. Carol (2015), TBA. Clinton: The Devil in the Space Age – Experimental Polish Animation (var.), Nov. 30. Hollywood: Bullitt (1968), Nov. 30. Christmas in Connecticut (1945), Dec. 3-4. Venus Wars (1981), Dec. 4. Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995), Dec. 5. Bulletproof (1988), Dec. 6.