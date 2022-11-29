Get Your Reps In: Relive “The Night of the Hunter”

What to see at Portland’s repertory theaters.

The Night of the Hunter (IMDB)

By Mia Vicino

The Night of the Hunter (1955)

This acclaimed film noir thriller follows the misdeeds of Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum), a serial killer who poses as a preacher to murders widows and steal their money. Its influence on cinema runs deep: Powell’s “LOVE” and “HATE” knuckle tattoos were the direct inspiration behind Radio Raheem’s brass knuckles in Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing (1989). Academy, Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Two vampires (Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise) adopt and raise a vampire baby (Kirsten Dunst) in this lavish adaptation of Anne Rice’s source novel. Screens as part of the Hollywood’s “Queer Horror” series in 35 mm, along with a drag preshow featuring Svetlana Trantastic and Valerie DeVille, and hosted by Portland’s premier drag clown Carla Rossi. Hollywood, Dec. 1.

Suspiria (1977)

Wyrd War presents a 45th anniversary screening of Dario Argento’s candy-colored horror staple, featuring a live performance of the score by Claudio Simonetti of Goblin, as well as a post-screening concert of Goblin classics from films such as Romero’s Dawn of the Dead (1978), and Argento’s Deep Red (1975), Tenebrae (1982), and Demons (1985). Hollywood, Dec. 2-3.

The Holiday (2006)

An Englishwoman (Kate Winslet) and an American (Cameron Diaz) decide to cope with heartbreak by switching homes for the holidays, leading the former to meet a goofy film composer (Jack Black) and the latter to meet a handsome book editor (Jude Law). Screening in 35 mm, so you can see Law’s “Mr. Napkin Head” bit in its full glory. 5th Avenue, Dec. 2-4.

Blood Simple (1984)

Joel and Ethan Coen’s first feature collaboration is a pulpy neo-noir about love affairs and hit men, topped off with the brothers’ signature dark humor, a score by Carter Burwell, and a stand-out performance from Frances McDormand. The Dec. 5 screening will feature English language captions, while the one on Dec. 6 will not. Clinton, Dec. 5-6.

Academy: ParaNorman (2012), Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Eyes Wide Shut (1999), TBA. Carol (2015), TBA. Clinton: The Devil in the Space Age – Experimental Polish Animation (var.), Nov. 30. Hollywood: Bullitt (1968), Nov. 30. Christmas in Connecticut (1945), Dec. 3-4. Venus Wars (1981), Dec. 4. Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995), Dec. 5. Bulletproof (1988), Dec. 6.