Get Your Reps In: Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” Is Playing at the Academy

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Stanley Kubrick’s phenomenal final film is a twisted erotic odyssey, centered on a doctor (Tom Cruise) whose life is upended after a pot-fueled confession from his wife (Nicole Kidman). Spiraling down Christmas-lit New York streets, he stumbles upon a secret society after meeting a jazz club pianist played by Todd Field, the Portland-raised director of this year’s masterful TÁR. Academy, Dec. 7-8.

Carol (2015)

Speaking of TÁR, Todds, and New York…Cate Blanchett stars in this sapphic romance as an unhappily married housewife who falls for a younger photographer (Rooney Mara) in a New York department store. When the star-crossed lovers take a road trip together, a torrid, wintry and dangerously dreamy affair is ignited. Directed by Portland’s own Todd Haynes! Hollywood, Dec. 8. Academy, Dec. 9-15.

Tron (1982)

A groundbreaker of CGI filmmaking technology, this neon-soaked sci-fi adventure stars Jeff Bridges as a video game developer who gets sucked into cyberspace after a noble hacking attempt gone awry. It’s also an all-time favorite of electro-music duo Daft Punk, who scored the 2010 sequel. Screens in 70 mm. Hollywood, Dec. 9, 11.

Black Christmas (1974)

Cited as one of the earliest slasher films (John Carpenter has credited it for influencing Halloween), the original Black Christmas follows a group of sorority sisters who receive a series of threatening phone calls before being killed off one by one over winter break. Screens as part of the Hollywood’s December Holiday Classics series. Hollywood, Dec. 10-11.

Burn After Reading (2008)

One of the more underrated films in the Coen brothers’ oeuvre, this dry spy comedy follows an eclectic group of idiots, including a deeply insecure personal trainer (Frances McDormand), her himbo co-worker (Brad Pitt), a majorly incompetent U.S. marshal (George Clooney), an alcoholic CIA analyst (John Malkovich), and his long-suffering wife (Tilda Swinton). Clinton, Dec. 12-13.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: From Russia With Love (1963), Dec. 7-8. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), Dec. 9-15. Hollywood: The Moneychanger (2019), Dec. 7. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Dec. 10. Die Hard (1988), Dec. 10-11. A Christmas Story (1983), Dec. 11. Crippled Avengers (1978), Dec. 13.