Get Your Reps In: “Dial Code Santa Claus” Is Coming to Town

Dial Code Santa Claus (1989)

Move over, Violent Night. This 1989 cult film positions Santa as a home invader facing down a French Kevin McCallister. Also known as Deadly Games, it didn’t properly arrive in the States until 2018 (after living in VHS bootleg purgatory). Now you can enjoy it on the big screen via Cinemagic’s holiday film series. Cinemagic, Dec. 17-18.

Batman Returns (1992)

With form-fitting leather, black bile, toyetic insanity and Tim Burton setting $80 million ablaze with a Yule log, Batman Returns seems to grow in estimation every year. Celebrate at the Clinton Street Theater as “trans femme drag enigma” Violet Hex presents the film, complete with a drag show and costume contest. Clinton, Dec. 16.

Gremlins (1984)

Much like Gizmo himself, this gift won’t wait until Christmas. Better open it on Dec. 16 at the Hollywood Theatre, as Joe Dante’s classic horror comedy reminds us all what a good boy Gizmo is and how joyous it is to see a stereotypical suburb clawed apart board by board. Hollywood, Dec. 16.

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983)

The David Bowie filmography is a small, precious group, and Nagisa Ōshima’s POW drama stands out as a prime example of the rock icon’s acting range and nuance, all set to Ryuichi Sakamoto’s gorgeous, acclaimed score. Cinemagic, Dec. 18 and 20.

License to Kill (1989)

Timothy Dalton’s second and final turn as 007 is arguably the most stripped-back Bond film ever. With sad eyes and his crowbar chin, Dalton’s Bond seeks revenge on drug lords who spoiled his old chum Felix Leiter’s wedding. Academy, Dec. 16-22.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Elf (2003), Dec. 16-22. Cinemagic: Christmas Vacation (1989), Dec. 16 and 18. Tokyo Godfathers (2003), Dec. 17 and 19. Elf (2003), Dec. 18. Batman Returns (1992), Dec. 22. Clinton: Fargo (1996), Dec. 15, 18 and 19. Hollywood: Duck Soup (1933), Dec. 15. The Getaway (1972), Dec. 17. Dumb and Dumber (1994), Dec. 18. Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001), Dec. 19. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984), Dec. 20.