Mariah Carey Gets the TidalWave Comics Treatment

If all you want for Christmas is a Mariah Carey comic book, you’re in luck: TidalWave Comics, the Portland publisher that has paid tribute to everyone from Barack Obama to Queen Elizabeth II, has added Carey to its “Female Force” series of comics.

“We wanted to time this with the world celebrating the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Christmas,’” stated publisher Darren G. Davis in a press release. “As fans of Mariah Carey’s since day one, we are excited to have her be part of the Female Force line of biographies. She has an inspiring story, and to release it for the holidays seemed to be a perfect fit.”

Female Force: Mariah Carey was written by Michael Frizell and features art by Pablo Martinena. It is a 22-page comic book available in print and digitally on multiple platforms (it will also be sold in hardback with a cover by Joe Phillips and paperback with a cover by Nelson Hernandez).

“I grew up in the ‘80s, and Mariah’s sound is synonymous with that era’s music, " said Frizell. “I’m proud to have been asked to pen this biography, and I hope that readers learn something new about her.”

TidalWave’s “Female Force” imprint includes activists, authors, business executives, journalists, politicians and more. Previously, the company (which has published over 200 comic book biographies) has profiled musicians like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Barbra Streisand and Olivia-Newton John.

