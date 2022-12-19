BendFilm and OUT Central Oregon Announce Festival Celebrating LGBTQ+ Films and Filmmakers in the Region

BendFilm, Inc., and OUT Central Oregon have announced a joint venture agreement, signed to create a new annual film festival, called Out in Focus FilmFest, celebrating Central Oregon’s LGBTQ+ films and filmmakers.

“We have collaborated with OUT Central Oregon on film events over the past several years and are excited to now take this partnership to the next level by launching this new festival,” stated BendFilm executive director Todd Looby in a press release. “This is a perfect opportunity to better serve our community by celebrating life experiences that have been traditionally underrepresented. We hope many smaller towns follow.”

The festival, which will take place March 2-4, 2023, will run at the same time as OUT Central Oregon’s annual Winter PrideFest. Films will be screened at the Tower Theatre and the Tin Pan Theater in Bend.

“This Festival is timed perfectly to catch new films and filmmakers and help these important works and their artists reach larger audiences,” said BendFilm advisor and director emeritus John Cooper. “There are very few LGBTQ+ festivals hosted in towns the size of Bend and with similar character to Bend. This festival, led by BendFilm, marks a big step forward for an already remarkable organization.”

“We are very excited about our innovative partnership with BendFilm on the OUT in Focus FilmFest, which allows us to bring queer film to Central Oregon on an annual basis,” added Jamie Nesbitt, president of OUT Central Oregon. “Film has the power to educate and inspire us all, and we hope the Out in Focus FilmFest will promote thought-provoking conversation, through the medium of film, on topics important to our community.”

Founded in 2003, BendFilm, Inc., is the nonprofit organization behind the annual Bend Film Festival, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next October. BendFilm is currently accepting submissions for the event.