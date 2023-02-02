“All Quiet on the Western Front” Is Coming to Cinema 21

Continuing the trend of Netflix movies playing in Portland cinemas after their initial streaming release, the Oscar-nominated German film All Quiet on the Western Front is opening at Cinema 21 on Friday, Feb. 3.

Set in the last days of World War I and directed by Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front is based on author and veteran Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 anti-war novel (an American adaptation, released in 1930, was an Academy Award winner). The film’s ensemble cast includes Daniel Brühl (Good Bye, Lenin!, Inglorious Basterds).

All Quiet on the Western Front has become an unexpectedly strong contender at the 2023 Oscars, earning more nominations than critically acclaimed blockbuster films like Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Berger’s film earned nine nominations, the -most for an international feature (Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon tied with 10 for the most), including Best Picture, Best International Feature, and Best Cinematography.

Interestingly, All Quiet on the Western Front has been less warmly received in Germany than in the United States, not unlike other German historical dramas praised by American critics (including 2006′s The Lives of Others).

SEE IT: All Quiet on the Western Front, rated R, plays at Cinema 21 through Wednesday, Feb. 3.