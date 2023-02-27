You Can See All 10 Best Picture Oscar Nominees at Two Portland-Area Theaters

It’s a proud tradition for Portland-area cinephiles: Each year, we bound into a local Cinemark theater for Oscar Movie Week. Then, 10 films later, we stagger out into the parking lot, dangerously close to overdosing on art.

The ritual will continue this year, with two Cinemark theaters, Century Clackamas Town Center and Century 16 Cedar Hills, screening every single one of the 2023 Best Picture nominees from March 6 to March 12, as well as this year’s nominated short films. (Here’s a tip: if you want a better deal, see those at a local independent theater, like Cinema 21.)

Oscar Movie Week is always an endurance test for even the most seasoned film buff. To participate, moviegoers pay $40 for a pass, sometimes seeing as many as three or four films in one day (I’m still recovering emotionally from seeing Nebraska, Captain Phillips, 12 Years a Slave and Her in one go back in 2014).

This year’s crop of films is especially inviting. Two of the nominated big-budget hits, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, are worthy of repeat viewings. So is Edward Berger’s fearsome World War I epic All Quiet on the Western Front, an awards season breakout (and since it’s a Netflix film, you should see it on the big screen while you can).

Another hot ticket is the psychedelic, Michelle Yeoh-starring adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is also back on the big screen at the Hollywood Theater and appears poised to sweep the Oscars after winning major awards from the Screen Actors Guild, the Producers Guild and the Directors Guild. It’s an Everything Bagel world; we’re just living in it.