Daisy Ridley From “Star Wars” Is Starring in a Film Shot in Astoria

Rey Skywalker found a new home on Tatooine in 2019′s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But the British actor who portrays her, Daisy Ridley, ended up somewhere more earthbound: Astoria.

Ridley, who spent half a decade playing Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, stars in the Astoria-filmed drama Sometimes I Think About Dying, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

“We needed a coastal town, and we wanted to do it on the West Coast because it’s honestly not as photographed in film as the East Coast is, like shooting something in Maine or Massachusetts,” producer Alex Saks (The Florida Project) told The Daily Astorian.

Directed by Rachel Lambert, Sometimes I Think About Dying stars Ridley as Fran, an isolated office worker who daydreams about her own death. Eventually, her world is opened up by the arrival of a new colleague, played by the Canadian comic Dave Merheje.

The Sometimes I Think About Dying production team includes producers Steven Weisman and Kyle Eaton, who worked together on the 2021 Portland film Pig, starring Nicolas Cage. No release date for Sometimes has been set, but it has been picked up for distribution by the independent film company Oscilloscope Laboratories.

Social media posts show Ridley’s Astoria journey included a visit to the Goonies House.