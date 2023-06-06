A New Generation of Indigenous Filmmakers Is Rising in the Pacific Northwest

North American Natives, and depictions of them, have been on the big screen since the dawn of motion pictures. When Fred Ott’s Sneeze (1894) earned history’s first motion picture copyright, viewers could pay a penny to see a clip of Lakota Indians reenacting the Ghost Dance or the Buffalo Dance in Edison kinetoscopic films.

Around the globe, Indigenous people have also been storytellers since before memory serves. Yet representations of North America’s Indigenous populations and stories on film have overwhelmingly originated outside Indian country.

This wasn’t always true. In Reel Injun (2009), a documentary about the portrayal of Native Americans in Hollywood, Ojibwe film critic Jesse Wente notes, “The portrayal of Native Americans on screen has changed dramatically since the silent era.”

Silent film historian David Kiehn corroborates this: “[There were] Native American people directing and acting in films and bringing their viewpoints....And they were being listened to. Everything was on the table.” In 1910, White Fawn’s Devotion, the earliest surviving film directed by a Native American (James Young Deer), was released. In 1920, a sizable all-Native American cast (300-plus Ojibwe and Kiowa) starred in the 1920 silent Western Daughter of Dawn.

Starting in the 1930s, much of that changed. But today, filmmakers and narratives from Indian country are on the rise, including many in the Pacific Northwest.

Woodrow Hunt (Klamath-Modoc, Cherokee), founder and owner of the Portland Indigenous production company Tule Films, notes the diversity of perspectives among today’s Indigenous filmmakers.

“Not everyone’s the same,” Hunt tells WW. “And so our stories and how we tell our stories are always specific to their community, cultural backgrounds, and ancestry.” Though warned off focusing on an only-Indigenous film production company, Hunt pursued his passion anyway and has continued to see professional success since.

With Indigenous filmmakers behind the camera, in writing rooms and on set, regional nuances (on the reservation and off) and the multiplicities of Indigenous identities naturally come to the fore. Here are some Pacific Northwest Indigenous filmmakers (either from here or involved in the regional filmmaking industry) to know about:

1. Isaac Trimble (Lummi) and LaRonn Katchia (Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs)

Trimble (producer) and Katchia (director and cinematographer) have collaborated since 2013. In 2017, their short horror film Missing Indigenous won Best Film and Best Cinematography at Portland’s 48 Hour Film Project. The film is a fictional short representing the heart-wrenching reality of the epidemic of murdered or missing Native Americans.

2. Chris Eyre (Cheyenne, Arapaho)

Born in Portland and raised in Klamath Falls, Eyre is an iconic Indigenous filmmaker and early industry game-changer. His seminal debut film, Smoke Signals (1998), broke from traditional representations of American Indians on screen, capturing everyday life in contemporary Indian country and other stories typically left untold. More recently, Eyre hosted the four-part docuseries Growing Native Northwest: Coast Salish, which (from food to canoeing to language revitalization) centers on reclaiming traditional Indigenous knowledge in the Northwest.

3. Sky Hopinka (Ho-Chunk Nation, descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño people)

In 2022, Hopinka won a MacArthur genius grant. His work is often experimental, and notable for its incorporation of Indigenous languages, such as Chinuk Wawa of the Lower Columbia River Basin, often focusing on Native communities and their relationship to the natural world. His first feature-length film is Małni: Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore (2020), and he currently has two feature-length films in pre-production (shorter works can be found at www.skyhopinka.com/lore).

4. Ryan Abrahamson (Spokane)

Abrahamson’s 2022 supernatural thriller, Strongest at the End of the World, was written entirely in Salish and filmed on the Spokane Reservation (in a 2022 Spokesman Review story, he said the joy of hearing Salish spoken drew tribal elders to rehearsals just to hear the words). He’s currently seeking funding to turn the project into a feature film.

5. Raven Two Feathers (Cherokee, Seneca, Cayuga, Comanche)

Raven Two Feathers is a Two Spirit, Emmy Award-winning creator based in Seattle. Their intergenerational project, Indigenous Genders, chronicles the lives of four Indigenous people across the United States, exploring the joys of existing beyond the gender binary. One of their most impactful personal projects to date was their 360-degree video A Drive to Top Surgery, in which the viewer rides along with them and their family to their momentous operation. It won the 2021 Emerging Digital and Interactive Award at the world’s largest Indigenous film and media arts festival, Toronto’s imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival.