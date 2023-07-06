An “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Costume Has Been Added to Movie Madness’ Museum

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" costume (Courtesy of Movie Madness)

The jury is out on which multiverse alternate reality Movie Madness is part of, but one thing is certain: The iconic Portland video rental store is adding a costume from the Oscars’ Best Picture-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once to its in-store museum.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we were able to purchase something from such a beloved and critically acclaimed film,” said Movie Madness managing director and head curator Matt Parnell in a press release.

Movie Madness acquired the costume (a lush red robe, complete with an elegant dark sash) at an auction held by the film’s studio, A24. The auction raised $106,000 for the Transgender Law Center, the largest national organization advocating for trans rights.

“The fact that this particular piece was worn by the incomparable Michelle Yeoh, along with the many historic firsts this film achieved during awards season make this particular acquisition feel extra special to me,” Parnell said. “I’m so excited to be able to share this piece with our visitors for years to come!”

Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (Courtesy of Movie Madness)

On June 30, the costume joined the hundreds of other authentic props and costumes on display at Movie Madness. In addition, the store has curated a selection of “universe-bending films” in the movie’s honor.

Everything Everywhere All at Once made a massive impact, earning over $100 million worldwide (an astounding sum for a low-budget feature) and winning Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress at the Oscars (Yeoh was the first Asian woman to win the latter award).

The film made a particularly strong impact in Portland, becoming Movie Madness’ most-rented new release of 2022 and playing at the Hollywood Theatre for 14 weeks (and selling more tickets than any other first-run film there).