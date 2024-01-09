Pam Grier Is Coming to the Hollywood Theatre to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “Foxy Brown”

The Hollywood Theatre has earned a reputation for attracting high-profile guests, and February will bring one of their most esteemed visitors: Pam Grier, star of the blaxploitation classic Foxy Brown and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown.

Grier’s presence will mark the 50th anniversary of Foxy Brown. The Hollywood will show the film at 3 pm and 7 pm on Saturday, Feb. 10, with both screenings followed by a Q and A with Grier. Tickets go on sale 12 pm Jan. 11 for Hollywood Theatre members and 12 pm Jan. 12 for the general public.

This is not the first time Grier has visited the Hollywood (she came for a screening of Coffy in 2017). But Foxy Brown is arguably Grier’s most influential film, helping to establish her as “the first female action star,” according to Tarantino.

In addition to starring in Sheba Baby writing the acclaimed autobiography Foxy: My Life in Three Acts, Grier has also been a memorable presence on television, appearing on The L Word and playing the best-ever version of DC Comics antihero Amanda Waller on Smallville (her delivery of the line “Welcome to the Suicide Squad!” is legendary).

For more information on Grier’s visit to the theater and Foxy Brown, go to hollywoodtheatre.org.