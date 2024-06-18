Get Your Reps In: “Moneyball” Plays Like a Period Piece

Moneyball (2011)

In 2024, Moneyball plays like a period piece.

It depicts the birth of the nerd epoch, the data revolution, whatever you want to call it—both in baseball and our culture. The homespun wisdom of America’s pastime is no match for a Yale grad with an economics degree, and bam, baseball became algorithmic.

“The goal isn’t to buy players; the goal is to buy runs,” posits stat wonk Peter Brand (Jonah Hill). Trying to field a competitive team on a limited salary, Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) picks up that philosophy and sprints toward home with it.

On June 20 at Cinemagic, Noah Gittell, author of Baseball: The Movie, will speak to how that thesis jibes with or flies in the face of 100 years of baseball lore on the big screen. (The Q&A follows a Moneyball screening.)

But the trick of Moneyball is that while this analytics revolution has not made the sport any more enjoyable—and it certainly hasn’t saved the poor Oakland A’s from imminent relocation to Las Vegas—watching the coup unfold via nonstop workplace arguments is a blast. Cinemagic, June 20.

