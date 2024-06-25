Get Your Reps In: “Paper Moon” and the Youngest Winner in Oscars History

Paper Moon (1973)

The genius of Tatum O’Neal’s performance in Paper Moon begins with her thousand-yard stare.

The first we see of the 10-year-old Tatum (still the youngest Oscar winner ever), her orphaned character, Addie Loggins, stands in the dusty graveyard where they’re interring her mother. Before becoming his partner in crime for the rest of this roving dramedy, Addy glares daggers at the graveside con man Mose (Ryan O’Neal), who may or may not be her father. (Per Tatum’s memoir, she had every reason to glare at her real-life father Ryan for the physical and emotional abuse he inflicted, particularly inspired by his jealousy over her Paper Moon performance.)

It’s the 1930s, there’s a depression on, and Addie senses the world is mostly filled with liars and sufferers. With that baseline of silent scrutiny, everything Tatum accomplishes in director Peter Bogdanovich’s New Hollywood classic—whether innovating on Mose’s Bible salesman grift, or becoming his passenger-seat banter partner by doing her best squeaky Rosalind Russell voice—is built on the suggestion that her precociousness is an act. It’s all enthusiasm layered atop that long, lonesome stare. Academy Theater, June 28–July 4.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), June 28–July 4. Cinema 21: The Last of the Mohicans (1992), June 29. Cinemagic: Zodiac (2007), June 29–July 1. Fight Club (1999), June 28, 29 and July 2. The Killer (2023), June 29–July 1. The Game (1997), June 28 and July 2. Clinton: Lost in Translation (2003), June 27. Knife + Heart (2018), June 28. Warm Blood (2022), June 29. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), June 29. The Birdcage (1996), June 30. Hollywood: D.E.B.S. (2004), June 27. Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003), June 28. The Blues Brothers (1980), June 29. Return to Oz (1985) at Rooster Rock State Park, June 29. Stop Making Sense (1984), June 29. Tomorrow: School of Rock (2003), June 29. Swing Kids (1993), June 29.