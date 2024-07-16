Get Your Reps In: The Wachowskis Were “Bound” for Greatness Since Their Debut Feature

Bound (1996)

Before The Matrix, there was Bound—both in the Wachowskis’ filmography and at the Tomorrow Theater this weekend.

Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s 1996 debut runs in a double feature with The Matrix (1999) as part of the theater’s Portland Pride celebrations.

One of the most assured first films you’ll ever see, Bound rearranges and pressurizes ‘50s noir tropes into a sexy, cathartic queer thriller.

Corky (Gina Gershon) is an apartment handywoman seduced by Violet (Jennifer Tilley), the mobster girlfriend next door. Soon, they hatch a plan to prey on the paranoia of Violet’s thug boyfriend (Joe Pantoliano) and swipe a suitcase of cash.

It’s a knotty powder keg of a movie, and there’s a resourceful pleasure in watching two filmmakers who are about to revolutionize action cinema soar on the special effects of one apartment building, two buckets of white paint, and a few daring camera angles to announce their talents to the world.

Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 4 pm, followed by The Matrix at 7 pm, Sunday, July 21. $15.

