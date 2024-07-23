Get Your Reps In: “The Heartbreak Kid” and Charles Grodin’s Irrational Irritation

Lenny (Charles Grodin) and Lila (Jeannie Berlin) on the open road of their half-century ahead.

One imagines that when Charles Grodin drew his first breath, he immediately realized it’d be funny to sigh and feign annoyance at being born. In Grodin’s 50-year acting career, irrational irritation was the comedy chord he played best.

But it was comedy icon Elaine May who first enshrined that skill in The Heartbreak Kid (1972). May’s second directorial effort—long unavailable via streaming—plays July 26 at the Hollywood Theatre.

The Heartbreak Kid follows New York newlyweds, Lenny (Grodin) and Lila (Jeannie Berlin) on their Miami Beach honeymoon. They’re just now getting to know each other, and Lenny grows manically bothered at how Lila messily eats egg salad, how she wants to talk during sex, how she keeps referencing their next half-century together.

Realizing he’s rushed into something, Lenny rushes twice as hard—into a one-way infatuation with another hotel guest (Cybil Shepherd).

Playing Lenny like a hysterical weather vane, Grodin’s bullshiting never flowed so freely as when shot like seldom-cut improv comedy from the director (May) who helped modernize that art form.

