Get Your Reps In: The Endurance Absurdity of “Wet Hot American Summer”

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Categorically speaking, Wet Hot American Summer is a spoof of early ‘80s sex comedies like Porky’s and Meatballs.

But this homage probably isn’t why anyone will turn up to see this beloved summer camp comedy at the Tomorrow Theater on Aug. 3. (A friendship bracelet craft session precedes the screening.)

In fact, the millennials who made Wet Hot an alt-comedy cult hit likely had no cultural exposure to the films that director David Wain—and a massive cast featuring Michael Ian Black, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Ken Marino and Janeane Garofolo—were gleefully lampooning.

No, Wet Hot has endured based on its particular humor—that of sketch-comedy cohort The State. This means, of course, that the best jokes go on far too long. See: Paul Rudd’s endless temper tantrum at being asked not to leave his lunch on the cafeteria floor.

The State’s sensibility means film grammar is heightened to beautiful meaninglessness. See: a Rocky-style training montage in which the camp cook (Christopher Meloni) trains Michael Showalter’s character to…wear a headband?

And no matter how many kids the camp counselors let wantonly die that summer, they were still the best of friends. Tomorrow Theater, Aug. 3.

ALSO PLAYING:

