Get Your Reps In: “The Host” is Still a Whole New Kind of “Something in the Water”

The Host (2006)

“There’s something in the water” takes on manifold meaning in Bong Joon-ho’s neo-classic monster movie The Host.

The 2006 movie that introduced many Western audiences to the Parasite director’s razor-sharp genre filmmaking centers on a mutant fish, malformed and swollen to enormous proportions by formaldehyde pollution in Seoul’s Han River.

In that sense, Bong plays the monster’s origin very literally…right up until he starts masterfully modulating tones.

Amid the monster mayhem, a raw-nerved family saga emerges (led by South Korean acting icon Song Kang-ho), which escalates into utter hysterics when the youngest member of the Park family (Go Ah-sung) disappears into the monster’s lair.

Meanwhile, every time the Park family interfaces with the government, it’s a wild satire about Iraq War-era U.S. foreign policy, disaster movie tropes, and South Korea’s education crisis. And when we focus on the monster, often seen swinging like an amphibious gymnast from bridge scaffolding or running scared through the Seoul sewer, we witness a manifestation of how metropolises perversely end up despising their public waterways—the last refuge of a city’s betrayals. Clinton Street Theater, Aug. 14.

