Get Your Reps In: “Bringing Out the Dead” Brings Out Prime Performances by Nicolas Cage and Ving Rhames

Bringing Out the Dead (1999)

Only a few times in his singular acting career has the movie around Nic Cage gone bigger than Nicster himself.

Bringing Out the Dead, which screens at Cinemagic on Aug. 20 and 21, is a shining, sweating example.

The often-overlooked midperiod Martin Scorsese drama casts Cage as Frank Pierce, an insomniac paramedic who drives the night shift in pre-Giuliani Manhattan.

A soul-deep mix of medical extremity and spiritual reckoning, Bringing Out the Dead lets Cage sink into the bleary mania of a man strung out on his inability to make a difference. He watches, both numb and aching, at a world constantly overdosing and bleeding out around him.

“After a while, I grew to understand that my role was less about saving lives than about bearing witness,” Frank narrates to himself in classic script-by-Paul Schrader fashion. “I was a grief mop.”

It’s a terrifically calibrated performance that allows for Ving Rhames, Scorsese’s probing camera, and a deluge of frantic rock needle-drops to steal the show. Cinemagic, Aug. 20–21.

